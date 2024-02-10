Ben Affleck spotted beaming during morning stroll amidst Britney Spears' throwback claims

Ben Affleck enjoys quality time with 11-year-old son.

Ben Affleck showcased a cheerful demeanor during a leisurely walk with his 11-year-old son, Samuel, in Los Angeles.

Their outing followed recent claims by pop star Britney Spears, who alleged they had a romantic encounter in the late Nineties.

Affleck was seen savoring an iced coffee as he walked alongside his youngest child on Thursday afternoon.

For the casual hangout, the Air actor donned a black and white flannel coat paired with a grey t-shirt, dark-wash jeans, and eye-catching Nike sneakers with mismatched laces.

Shielding his hazel eyes behind black aviator sunglasses, the 51 year old exuded laid-back style while enjoying the California sunshine.

Meanwhile, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, sported a red hoodie from Aviator Nation and matching sweatpants as they presumably headed to his school.

This sighting comes in the wake of Spears' startling revelation on Instagram, where she claimed to have shared a kiss with Ben decades ago.

She posted a throwback snapshot featuring herself, Affleck, and songwriter Diane Warren, accompanied by a caption detailing the alleged encounter.

Although the exact timing of the photo remains uncertain, his appearance, sporting an identical goatee, aligns with the year 1999, when he turned 27 and Spears turned 18.



