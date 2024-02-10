Usher and Justin Bieber's reunion brewing in Super Bowl Halftime

Usher engages in talks with former protege Justin Bieber for Super Bowl Halftime surprise.

Usher is reportedly in discussions with his former mentee, pop sensation Justin Bieber, for a potential surprise appearance at this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

The 45-year-old singer, who notably signed Bieber to his record label in 2008, has been in direct communication with the now 29-year-old popstar.

This news comes after Bieber's recent return to the stage in Toronto following a battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, sources reveal that Usher is eager to secure Bieber's participation in the spectacular event.

According to TMZ, Usher has been teasing the inclusion of several mystery surprise guests for the halftime show.

In a recent interview with People magazine, he expressed his desire to have fellow artists Lil Jon and Ludacris join him on stage for a performance of Yeah!

Stressing the significance of the hit song, Usher stated, "I would be a fool to not play Yeah! let's just start there.

It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda's here and not play Yeah!"

Bieber's recent health focus, attributed to facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, has raised concerns among fans as he engages in discussions with longtime mentor Usher regarding a potential surprise appearance at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

The bond between Bieber and Usher dates back to 2008, when the legendary R&B star took the then-14-year-old Bieber under his wing, just as the young artist was poised for his meteoric rise to fame.

Usher signed Bieber to his new joint venture, alongside talent manager Scooter Braun, and the duo collaborated on Somebody to Love, the second single from Bieber's debut studio album, My World 2.0.

Reflecting on Bieber's early talent, Usher shared insights in a recent interview with DailyMail, stating, "I had seen something in him that he could see himself at the time."