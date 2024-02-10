Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt in ‘final stages’ of their divorce settlement

File Footage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is finally coming to an end after seven years of battling over their assets, particularly French vineyard.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former power couple had turned over a list of their financial information on February 8.

Brad became concerned after Angelina sold her stake in a French winery, even though the former couple had equal shares of the vineyard and agreed not to sell after the divorce.

The Troy star asked the court to undone the sale made by Angelina who was paid a hefty eight-figure sum for her stake in the company.

However, Angelina also filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 over domestic violence in a private plane.

The outlet pointed out that authorities were called to investigate the matter but no criminal charges were ever brought.

Meanwhile, in latest development, the court allegedly ruled that for now the 10 percent goes into escrow until there is a final ruling.

“It’s like the equivalent of escrow… it is not a final decision,” spilled the source.

The insider informed, “For now, Brad maintains a 60/40 [split]...he maintains control of this until probably another year, or more.”

However, Angelina's lawyer said, “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's well-being will not be guided by unethical behaviour.