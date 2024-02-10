Taylor Swift enjoys evening with her newfound circle in NFL

The 34-year-old popstar, currently touring in Tokyo ahead of the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift joyfully posed alongside her new NFL pal, Kylie Kelce, in recent photos captured during the Kansas Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills last month.

The 34-year-old popstar, currently touring in Tokyo ahead of the Super Bowl, appeared delighted as she shared the frame with 31-year-old Kylie on January 21.

Amanda Santa, the wife of Travis' manager Aaron Eanes, posted the snapshots. Taylor, sporting a white Chiefs jacket, a red beanie, and holding a drink, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the evening with her newfound circle in the NFL.

Taylor recently hit back at critics who questioned why she writes 'so many albums' during her Eras Tour in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Bad Blood hitmaker who took to the stage at the Tokyo Dome for her first of four shows in a row this week, announced her new record, The Tortured Poets Department, during her Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday.

While in Tokyo — where she nearly fell off a chair during a steamy performance — she told fans: 'Everyone's like, "Why do you make so many albums?" I'm like, "Man, because I love it! I love it so much!"'

'I'm having fun, leave me alone!' Swift — who received backlash for seemingly ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys — added.

The star also revealed that the work on the new record began right after she finished her last album Midnights in 2022.

'I've been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights.'