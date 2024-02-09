Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to take big step amid whirlwind romance

File Footage

Taylor Swift seemingly finds her dream partner in Travis Kelce.

The lovebirds, who have been romantically involved with each other since September 2023, are reportedly planning to take a big step amid their blossoming relationship.

An insider shared with OK! magazine that "they are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."

The source claimed that the NFL athlete sees Swift as his 'future wife.'

As per the report, Kelce "wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship."

An insider claimed that the Lover singer is 'in the clouds' with her new partner, and she will say 'yes to Kelce without a second thought.'

Notably, it has been reported that Swift will be attending the NFL star's important Super Bowl match on February 12.

Earlier, Swift's presence during Kelce's games also sparked debate as some experts claimed that she became a source of distraction for the player.

In conversation with Time magazine, the Anti-Hero singer addressed the controversy and said, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."