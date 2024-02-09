Tom Cruise spotted with 'mystery' woman after spending evening with Prince William

File Footage

Tom Cruise was seen at a helipad in Battersea, London, getting ready to depart from the UK for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Friday.

The 61-year-old actor had recently attended a gala supporting London's Air Ambulance Charity at Raffles London at the OWO (Old War Office) alongside Prince William.

The Mission: Impossible star arrived with an unidentified female companion. He piloted the matte black helicopter, landing it on the helipad.

Tom Cruise is scheduled to make an appearance at the annual American football championship final in Sin City on Sunday night.

The Prince of Wales joined Tom Cruise at an opulent dinner gala for London Air Ambulance Charity

The Prince of Wales was joined by the actor at an opulent dinner gala for London Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday, February 7.

The longtime friends were photographed shaking hands and catching up at the event.

The Mission Impossible actor has been an ongoing supporter of the charity, which delivers an advanced trauma team to critically ill people, while William has been a patron of the organization since 2020.

During his speech, the future King fostered a jovial ambience in the room by poking fun at his actor friend.

“If you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated,” William quipped.

“We have all seen on our screens that - how can I put it - you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out, that’s for sure,” he added.



