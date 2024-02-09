Timothee Chalamet on receiving guidance from Austin Butler for Bob Dylan’s role

Timothee Chalamet shares he receives valuable acting advice from Austin Butler

Timothée Chalamet has recently revealed he received valuable acting advice from Austin Butler on the set of new movie, Dune: Part Two.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, Chalamet said, “I've been picking his (Butler) brain nonstop.”

Chalamet, who is going to play Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, shared he was inspired by Butler, who portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning movie.

“It's rare, I mean, I got so lucky,” said Wonka star.

Chalamet stated, “Austin just delivered this incredible performance, and then I got to work with him right after and pick his brain nonstop.”

“I mean, he has the chemistry tools in front of him, and can I tinker with them?” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet dished out details about upcoming Dune movie.

“Austin had more fight scenes than me. Together, it was many rehearsals, learning to fight separately at first,” mentioned the Bones And All actor.

Chalamet explained, “Getting to Hungary and, the first day we met, immediately rehearsing that fight sequence and rumbling and tumbling together, and Zendaya catching it all on film sort of gleefully, and then on the day, just giving it 100%.”

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two is slated to release in theatres on March 1.