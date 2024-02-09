Taylor Swift marks ‘another milestone’ in her burgeoning movie career

File Footage

Taylor Swift has purportedly sealed an exclusive streaming deal with Disney+, selling the film rights to her highly successful "Eras Tour" concert for a staggering $75 million.

While Disney+ has chosen not to comment on the specifics of the agreement, sources reported that the 34-year-old pop sensation is set to receive a remarkable eight-figure sum.

The concert film, now the highest-grossing of its kind, raked in an impressive $261.6 million globally. Fans can anticipate its debut on Disney+ next month, featuring an additional five songs not previously available in theaters or earlier digital releases.

Swift's lucrative deal with Disney+ marks another milestone in her burgeoning movie career, propelling her earnings in the industry to over $200 million in just six months.

'#TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion found itself running home to @DisneyPlus,' Taylor Nation announced on X (previously known as Twitter) on Thursday. 'Starting March 15th, watch the entire concert film for the first time ever from beginning to end of the show, including “cardigan” and 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!'



Disney CEO Bob Iger called the performer's tour 'a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world.'

He continued: 'The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.'



Ahead of her 34th birthday, Swift revealed on Instagram that she thought 'a fun way to celebrate the year' with her fans would be to 'make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home.'



