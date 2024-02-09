Piers Morgan issues big statement on Prince Harry's claims

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has issued a meaningful statement in response to Prince Harry's latest claims.

The Duke of Sussex has claimed Morgan knew “perfectly well” of phone hacking as he has been awarded further "substantial" damages in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.



Harry, in a statement read outside the High Court by his barrister David Sherborne, said: "In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held."



Morgan, who has always denied any knowledge of any alleged phone hacking, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a statement in response to Harry's words.

The 58-year-old gave befitting response to the Duke while agreeing to his words, saying: "I totally agree with Prince Harry that ruthless intrusion into the private lives of the Royal Family for financial gain is utterly reprehensible… and I hope he stops doing it."



Prince Harry flayed Morgan for “continued attacks” against him after he reached a settlement with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) on Friday, which includes an interim payment towards the costs of £400,000.



Morgan previously branded Harry 'royal traitor' writing: "Prince William is right to have nothing to do with royal traitor Harry."