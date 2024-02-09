Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark anger with latest stunts

Prince Harry, made surprise appearance at a Los Angeles event on Thursday, has been flayed for his whirlwind trip to the UK to visit his ailing father King Charles.



Candace Owens showed no mercy to the Duke of Sussex for his latest move, saying: "I’m not entirely shocked that he didn’t spend that much time with his father. I have not been holding my breath for them to unify as a family because of some of the things that were done. So no sympathy for Prince Harry, but a lot of sympathy for King Charles."



Prince Harry returned to Meghan and their children without seeing his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton who's recuperating at home in Windsor after mystery abdominal surgery.

Owens also hit out at Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, accusing the Duchess of “wanting to deconstruct” the Firm and "pretend it was for something noble" such as the issue of addressing racism.



The Daily Wire host dubbed Meghan the "Princess of BLM" in a scathing interview with Nigel Farage on GBN America.

Farage waded in to claim that it’s "very difficult" for Queen Camilla, Prince William or Princess Kate to forgive Harry after his attacks on them in a series of interviews, documentaries and a memoir.



"If he was to apologise, then forgiveness might follow", he added.

It comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at Thursday's NFL Honors, joking Americans 'stole Rugby from us'.

The Duke did not shared a word about his father in his first statement since returning to the US after meeting cancer-stricken King Charles at Clarence House in the UK.