Kim Kardashian wants to hide romance with Odell Beckham Jr due to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr under wraps, as she is concerned over Kanye West's reaction.

The Kardashians’ star was first linked to Odell in September 2023 when they were rumoured to be hanging out in the same groups together.

Dating rumours began when Kim attended Odell’s 31st birthday bash in New York City in November 2023 after she also attended his 30th the previous year.

Now, the two have reportedly taken things to the next level and are only dating each other.

'Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'She is not seeing anyone else right now - at least not that her close friends know of.'

Explaining why Kim has been unusually coy about her love life, the source stated that the pair agreed to keep things private to avoid any false speculation that the Skims mogul is a 'homewrecker.'

The pair started 'hanging out' following his split from longtime girlfriend Lauren 'LoLo' Wood - with whom he shares one-year-old son Zydn.

Their split was announced in September, but it is unclear when their relationship came to an end.

'Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,' the source continued. 'One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods.

'They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.'

The insider added that another key issue for the new couple is Kim's outspoken ex-husband, Kanye with whom she has four children: North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.

'The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,' they continued. 'After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.

'It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.'

Kim and Kanye were married for seven years until their divorce was finalized in November 2022 - one month before he married his current wife Bianca.



