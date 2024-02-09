Meghan Markle skipped 'uncomfortable' encounter with royal family

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly skipped visiting ailing King Charles with her husband, Prince Harry, in order to avoid any 'uncomfortable' encounter with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met his father at the Clarence House in London on February 6, after the Monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

However, Harry was not accompanied by his wife and two children on his short trip to the UK.

Speaking of Meghan's absence, Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that the former working royal doesn't want to make Harry's much-needed meeting with King Charles 'controversial.'

She said, "...Meghan hasn't had the best relationship with the Royal Family throughout her time with Harry, which seems to have only gotten worse since their departure from the UK and all of their comments to the media."

Louella added, "It's understandable that she may not feel comfortable or want to be in a situation where she has to interact with them during such a difficult time."

The expert further shared, "Meghan's choice not to attend is likely more about not wanting to be in a potentially uncomfortable situation with the royal family and distract from the main focus: King Charles's health."



Notably, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, February 5, revealing that the Monarch, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement reads, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Furthermore, the Palace informed that King Charles "has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" during his medical treatment.