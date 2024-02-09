Prince William unveils Earthshot Prize 2024 location: Will Kate Middleton attend?

file footage

Prince William has unveiled the destination for the annual iteration of Earthshot Prize Awacrds.



The climate change event for 2024 will be held in Cape Town, South Africa in November, according to latest social media update from the official account.

The latest announcement begs a million-dollar question about whether the Prince of Wales’ wife Kate Middleton will attend the awards in the wake of her illness.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales is currently recovering from a major abdominal surgery that took place last month at the London Clinic in Marylebone.

She initially spent a fortnight at the hospital and was later released to continue the recuperating period at her home in Windsor.

Consultant and colorectal surgeon, Mr. Shashank Gurjar recently told Hello! Magazine that the mysterious nature of Kate’s abdominal condition could take her “six to nine months” to recover.

It is pertinent to note that the future Queen of England did not attend the last year’s awards show in Singapore either due to Prince George’s exams at the time.

William founded Earthshot Prize Awards back in 2019 with its launch in the subsequent year, which aims to honor five individuals or organisations for their effective approach to reduce climate change.