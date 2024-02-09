Prince Harry snubs ailing King Charles in first speech since returning to US

Prince Harry makes no mention of King Charles in first speech since returning to US

Prince Harry left fans in surprise with his first speech after returning to America from Britain as he made no mention of his ailing father King Charles at Las Vegas NFL awards bash on Thursday, seemingly snubbing the cancer-stricken monarch.

Prince Harry's shock appearance comes day after his elder brother Prince William thanked the public for their support to the royal family in need of hours while attending an awards ceremony with Tom Cruise in London on Wednesday.



The Duke of Sussex seemingly failed to give a positive impression to the world about his meeting with the King as he did not share even a single word about his dad who had welcomed him back with open arms and even made his helicopter waiting to hold face to-face meeting with his estranged son at Clearance House in the UK.



Meghan Markle's husband was in full of himself and enjoyed some moments with other guests at the event. But, he did seemingly left people in shock by not speaking of about his father's cancer in an ultra-British and gag-filled speech comparing rugby to American football at the NFL awards ceremony, jokingly saying: 'You stole rugby from us!'



Harry was not expected to be seen again until he travels with Meghan to Canada next week for an Invictus Games. It was Harry's first appearance since his trip to UK where he met his dad for 45 minutes.

The winner, Pittsburgh Steelers footballer Cameron Heyward, was in shock to see the Duke, hugging Harry, before he exclaimed: 'Prince Harry, I'm just shocked, that's Prince Harry'.