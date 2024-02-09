Post Malone admits performing at Super Bowl is 'nerve-wracking' opportunity

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Post Malone is ready to overcome his nervousness.



The rapper and singer talked to Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis ahead of the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs about what fans can anticipate from his pregame performance of "America the Beautiful."

Malone, 28, first described the opportunity as "nerve-wracking," but later on, while seated next to fellow pregame singers Reba McEntire and Andra Day, he confessed, "I'm very nervous."

"I'm just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got," added the Better Now singer. "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love."

Although Las Vegas is hosting the greatest football event for the first time this year, the city has previously brought good fortune to musicians.

In August 2023, Malone disclosed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that this is the location of his engagement to his fiancée—whom he hasn't disclosed to the public—there.

"I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said, 'No.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice," he told host Alex Cooper.