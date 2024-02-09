Jennifer Lopez recalls how Ben Affleck helps her in 'This Is Me... Now'

Jennifer Lopez, in her new cinematic original This Is Me...Now: A Love Experience, bares all, claiming that her own love experiences inspired her to create it.



During a press conference on Thursday, Lopez and the project's director, Dave Meyers, discussed their exciting new partnership. The Marry Me star also disclosed how husband Ben Affleck calmed her fears during production.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,’” she recalled Affleck telling her.

Following the rekindling of their romance in 2021, Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, were married in July 2022. Days before their 2004 wedding, they called it quits after dating for two years in the early 2000s.

Meyers claimed that a significant portion of the original's directing came from their rekindled romance, pointing out a sequence in which Lopez is shown working hard as a construction worker at a heart factory.

“Metaphorically, it is true,” Meyers said. “That stemmed from her telling me the pain that she’s been in, specifically the pain that she went through when she broke up with Ben the first time. There was a lot of honesty that was shared in that first meeting, and so the heart factory became sort of a Titanic-level meltdown, which was a metaphor for what she was giving me as far as her truth.”

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is a musical journey inspired by Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album. The album is a sequel to her 2002 release, This Is Me...Then. The new album features appearances by Ben Affleck, Post Malone, Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah and Sofia Vergara.