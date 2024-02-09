Pamela Anderson’s viral makeup-free moment a publicity stunt?

Pamela Anderson addresses doubts about makeup-free moment

Pamela Anderson has addressed fans’ doubts about her intentions to go makeup free during Paris Fashion Week last September.



After admirers questioned the legitimacy of her makeup-free appearances during September's Paris Fashion Week, the Baywatch actress cleared the air.

"I did that for myself," Pamela told Allure in an interview on Feb. 8.

"It wasn't to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes...why am I playing the game?"

But when the 56-year-old revealed her skincare collaboration with Sonsie in January, followers couldn't help but feel deceived.

However, Pamela claims that going bare-faced and becoming a beauty advocate was simply fate.

"I don't think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt," she told the outlet, "because that's not how I think. But the timing and the stars aligned."

In all honesty, Pam didn't expect anyone to notice her makeup-free appearances at the Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood shows.

"I just thought I'm not competing with all these beautiful people," she explained of her decision.

"I felt like the monster, like a little kid in all these beautiful clothes and how lucky am I and I wanted to appreciate it from that point of view."

Although the former Playmate wasn't expecting the great reception to her fresh-faced look, she's glad it struck a chord with the crowd.

"I like that it resonated but it wasn't my intention to…thinking everyone's going to get into this thing," she noted.

"But as I noticed it was resonating, I thought, this is really great.[The beauty market] is full of false promises and false hope...accepting ourselves for who we are, it just feels necessary."