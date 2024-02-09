Grace Van Dien to star in new movie by ‘Pet Sematary’ creators

Grace Van Dien to star in new movie by Pet Sematary directors

Grace Van Dien, the Stranger Things star, is coming to another survival thriller by the makers of Pet Sematary.



Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the directors of Pet Sematary, have found their next project in the survival thriller The Swallow, which follows a group of teenagers who are abandoned in a dangerous forest.

The project will be produced by James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions (47 Metres Down, Fall), as well as John Finemore of Lost City (Watcher). Grace Van Dien will star.

The filmmakers also wrote the screenplay for The Swallow, which was previously named to the "Bloodlist", the greatest horror writings of the year.

Architect has initiated global sales ahead of the EFM and is co-representing U.S. rights with Verve Ventures. Filming is scheduled for the summer, with additional casting underway.

Van Dien, who rose to fame with the NBC series The Village, Hulu's The Binge, and her breakout performance as Chrissy in Stranger Things, plays Ziggy, who goes camping with four pals in a lovely distant woodland.

Trespassing into an off-limits region awakens an unsettling horror in the woods and a hungry hunger from within the Earth.

Soon, the ground is attempting to swallow everything and anybody it comes into contact with, and Ziggy and her pals have nowhere to flee because every trembling step they take could be their last.

Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer return to helm the film after their remake of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, which made $113 million for Paramount worldwide. Their debut , Starry Eyes, won a prize at SXSW.

“The Swallow is a lean, mean horror film that never lets its foot off the gas. Essentially, one extended set piece of tension and primal horror that just keeps ratcheting up. Daring audiences to endure it until the end,” Kölsch and Widmyer said of the movie.