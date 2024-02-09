Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' persona sparks talk of snubbing Celine Dion

Taylor Swift's triumph at the Grammys this past weekend was marked by a record-breaking fourth win for Album of The Year, yet a moment involving Celine Dion has stirred conversation.

Celine Dion, battling a debilitating illness, was inadvertently overlooked by Swift during the award presentation.

Swift, amidst a celebratory atmosphere with her companions on stage, engaged in affectionate gestures and "secret handshakes" with her team, including long-term producer Jack Antonoff and close friend Lana Del Ray.

Taylor's admiration for Lana was evident, with the pop star praising her as "a legend in her prime right now."

However, her interaction with Dion was less conspicuous, leading to speculation about the significance attributed to the award presenter.

Critics argue that Swift's actions reveal a hint of hypocrisy, contrasting with her public stance on female empowerment and solidarity among women.

Despite You belong with me singer's vocal support for women cheering each other on, her actions seem to contradict this sentiment.

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner with millions of record sales worldwide, has achieved immense success without relying on headline-grabbing relationships or lyrical inspiration from famous partners.

Some speculate that Swift, buoyed by her recent achievements and success, may have been less inclined to share the spotlight with another established icon like Dion.

Furthermore, her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce provides ample fodder for the media, allowing Swift to continue her tradition of weaving personal narratives into her music.

While some may question her growing self-assurance, it's no wonder she feels invincible given her recent string of successes and unwavering fan support.