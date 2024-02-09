Drew Barrymore shares rare insight into friendship with close pal Adam Sandler

File Footage

Drew Barrymore has recently shared insight into her relationship with longtime pal Adam Sandler.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore, who starred with Sandler in three movies, revealed, “We're so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text.”

The Never Been Kissed actress pointed out that she also wanted their mutual friend Jennifer Aniston to join her and Sandler in an upcoming movie.

“I'm so busy talking to him and Jennifer Aniston about doing a threefer, if you will,” remarked the 48-year-old.

Barrymore said, “I really want to make it happen. Timing is everything.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress disclosed she had few remakes in her mind with Aniston and Sandler.

“I keep pitching Death Becomes Her. We've talked about Three's Company. Maybe it's something original. I don't know. There's lots of fun ideas,” she told the outlet.

Barrymore explained, “You know, when you wish for something so much you don't even care if saying it out loud will jinx it? You're like, 'I don't even care. I'm just gonna say it. It's too fun to dream about’.”

“We're all producers, so we all have companies. We can make this happen. I think it's a matter of timing,” added the actress.