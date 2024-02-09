Taylor Swift gifts '22' hat to lucky fan in Tokyo during Eras Tour

During the second night of her Eras tour in Tokyo on Wednesday, global pop sensation Taylor Swift made a heartwarming gesture towards a young female fan, leaving her with a cherished memory to hold onto.

In a touching moment captured on video, Swift approached the lucky fan with evident excitement, engaging in a brief yet lively exchange before embracing her in a warm hug.

Swift, known for her hit 22, then took off her signature black bowler hat, a staple during her performance of the song, and placed it atop the fan's head.

The genuine interaction was followed by further sweet words from Swift before she rejoined her dancers for the show.

This act of kindness came amidst her ongoing tour in Japan, which commenced at the Tokyo Dome just days after her surprise announcement of the new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammy Awards.

Swift's tour is set to continue until Saturday, promising more unforgettable moments for fans in attendance.



During her Tokyo performance, Taylor Swift expressed her excitement to her fans, stating, "I am so happy and honored to get to say these words to you tonight," before greeting them in Japanese.

She went on to mention the significance of returning to Tokyo after four years, expressing her joy at being back with her fans for The Eras Tour.

Swift thanked her audience for their presence, acknowledging those who traveled to attend the concert, and professed her love for them.



