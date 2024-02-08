Ryan Gosling dishes out his inspiration behind Ken’s look in ‘Barbie’

File Footage

Ryan Gosling has recently discussed about the inspiration behind his Ken’s look in blockbuster movie, Barbie.



Speaking to Variety, the Notebook actor revealed that he was inspired by '80s Sylvester Stallone and The Bachelorette.

Explaining why his character donned minks in some scenes in Greta Gerwig directed movie, Ryan mentioned, “We found out that Stallone wore a lot of minks.”

He told the outlet, “As long as Ken was wearing it, he was the Ken with the mink — and that separated him from the other Kens.”

Ryan shared that not only Sylvester but his character was also partially inspired by the reality dating show, The Bachelorette.

“One guy's the guy that wears glasses. One guy has the one earring. If you were to challenge and do the same thing as that person, you'd be infringing on their identity, and so Ken's identity became the mink,” said the La La Land actor.

While talking about similarity between the male contestants on The Bachelorette and the Kens in Barbieland, Ryan pointed out, “It's not dissimilar, in the sense that they sit around idly waiting for the Bachelorette to acknowledge them.”

“And, yes, they have no attention outside of the attention she gives them,” he remarked.

Last month, Ryan earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in Barbie.

Greta and Margot Robbie, who plays the female protagonist in the movie, were reportedly snubbed in the director and actress categories respectively.

Following the announcement, Ryan expresses his disappointment over the nominations.

He added, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”