BTS' V reveals his face for final deployment in Gangwon province

BTS V makes a brief appearance for final deployment

BTS member V offered his fans a sneak peek into his whereabouts following a brief public appearance at Chucheon station in Gangwon-do while heading to his assigned unit at the ROK Army’s second division.

Members of the South Korean boy group enlisted as duty soldiers in 2023, with V, real name Kim Taehyung, officially giving his joining on December 11.

The singer is all set to carry out his remaining duties within the second division of the ROK Army as a member of the military police special forces.

The 28-year-old South-Korean singer previously applied to the Capital Defense Command Special Mission Division (SDT), passing the first round of document screening as well as the second round of interviews.

After successfully completing the physical fitness tests, V concluded his five-week basic training.

He is said to have entered the Army’s Comprehensive Administration School, embarking on an additional three-week training spree.

The K-pop band is currently on a break as its members, including Jung Kook, V, Jimin and RM carry out South Korea's mandatory military service.

Jin was the first one to enlist in 2022, with J-Hope and Suga following in his footsteps.