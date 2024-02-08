Disney+ 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' heads for sequel season

Just one week after its season finale, Disney+ has officially greenlit a second season of its hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The announcement, made by CEO Bob Iger during Disney's latest quarterly earnings call, confirms the show's success and sends a message of hope to demigods and mortals alike.



Season 1, which premiered in December 2023, quickly captured the hearts of viewers with its faithful adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved book series. The story of Percy Jackson, a young demigod who discovers his Olympian heritage and embarks on a quest to retrieve Zeus' stolen lightning bolt, resonated with audiences both new and familiar to the Percy Jackson universe.

The renewal comes as no surprise, considering the impressive viewership numbers. According to Variety, the pilot episode alone garnered over 13 million viewers in its first six days on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season 1 has reportedly amassed over 110 million hours streamed across both platforms, translating to roughly 20.6 million total views. These numbers are a clear indication of the show's popularity and Disney's confidence in its potential.

Fans can expect the second season to follow the story of The Sea of Monsters, the second book in the Percy Jackson series. Author Rick Riordan, who is heavily involved in the show's production, hinted at this on his social media, writing, "All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

The cast, led by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, will reprise their roles as Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood. While an official release date hasn't been announced, production is expected to begin later this year.