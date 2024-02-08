Prince William teaches lesson to Prince Harry with latest stunt

Prince William surprised fans by sharing a brand new photo of himself with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, seemingly mocking his younger brother Harry who reportedly left the UK without seeing him and Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales was all smiles and in high spirit as he posed for a photo with US actor Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO on Wednesday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared the iconic moment hours after Prince Harry flied back to the US on Wednesday, seemingly sending a strong message to Harry about the importance of the people who stands with the family in need of hour.

The photo was captioned with a meaningful words: "Fancy seeing you here."

The future King's was a guest of honor at the charity gala dinner he graced after handing out awards at Windsor Castle in the morning.

William returned to royal duty on Wednesday for the first time since news broke last month of his wife Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery on January 16 as well as his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, revealed earlier this week.

At the event he also met crew members, former patients and supporters, before delivering a short speech. Tom Cruise was a fellow guest at the gala and the pair posed together for photos in their tuxedos and black bow ties.

William and Cruise recently met at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022 alongside Princess Kate.

The heir to the throne's appearance came a day after King Charles met with his younger son, Prince Harry, who had jetted in solo from California overnight Monday.

William and Harry’s relationship is broken and it is unlikely that there will be a reconciliation between the two feuding royal brothers in near future as harry had an opportunity to heal rift with William during his trip to the UK.