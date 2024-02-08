Pete Davidson betrayed Matt Rife at eleventh-hour before Radio City gig

Matt Rife faced ditch from Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson didn’t live up to Matt Rife’s expectations.



Matt Rife, a comic sensation, invited the former SNL star to be a surprise warm-up act on the opening night of his three-night show at Radio City Music Hall.

Davidson consented to the gig. However, according to Radio City insiders, Davidson pulled out just two hours before showtime.

According to backstage sources at the Rockefeller Centre, Rife's team had to rush to find a backup and finally got someone lined up with only a few minutes before the curtain went up.

According to a show-related social media post, John Campanelli, who has previously performed with Rife, took over for Davidson.

It couldn't have been the start Rife had anticipated for his Radio City run. It was by far his biggest gig to date.

Rife, who is known almost as much for his movie-star good looks as his acting, has progressed from small comedy clubs to one of the country's largest stages in only a year.