Actors who almost got Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood’ role

Blake Lively’s Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants role almost went to Olivia Wilde

Blake Lively’s Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants role almost went to another star.



Debra Martin Chase, the producer of Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, has explained the casting process for the 2005 film, revealing that Blake's role as Bridget Vreeland almost went to someone else.

"We were gonna cast Mischa Barton in the Blake Lively role," she said on the February 7 episode of the Hollywood Gold podcast, adding that Smallville's Kristin Kreuk was also considered to play Alexis Bledel's Lena Kaligaris.

Mischa, on the other hand, was very busy filming the popular television series The O.C., which aired from 2003 till 2007.

After shooting on Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was delayed in favour of Hilary Duff's iconic 2004 rom-com A Cinderella Story, the crew was forced to recast many of the characters owing to schedule conflicts.

"We started all over," Debra stated, adding that Kaley Cuoco and Alexa [PenaVega] were considered, with [Olivia Wilde] on "the shortlist."

She remarked, "We saw everybody."

After a lengthy search for a young actress with "innocence" and "skills," Debra limited the field to three candidates.

"We brought in Olivia Wilde, Missy Peregrym and Blake for the final audition," she remembered. "It was Blake's role."