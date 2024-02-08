Britney Spears reveals steamy encounter with Ben Affleck on social media

Britney Spears disclosed that she once engaged in a kissing encounter with actor Ben Affleck, only to later forget about the incident.

The Woman In Me writer shared a throwback photo featuring herself, Affleck, and songwriter Diane Warren, taken "years ago."

In the caption, Spears casually mentioned the forgotten smooch, stating, "Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He’s such an amazing actor.

Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot!"



Spears recently unveiled details of another surprising romantic escapade - a brief liaison with actor Colin Farrell, chronicled in her memoir The Woman In Me.

Their two-week fling, which Spears described as "passionate" akin to a "street fight," unfolded after she met Farrell through a mutual acquaintance, a club promoter friend.

The Grammy winner visited Farrell on the set of his 2003 film S.W.A.T., where sparks evidently flew.

In her memoir, she vividly recounted the intensity of their encounter, likening their physical entanglement to a brawl.

Despite the fervor, Farrell downplayed any romantic involvement to reporters at the premiere of his movie The Recruit, affirming they were merely friends.

Spears, meanwhile, admitted to still grappling with feelings from her previous three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake, whom she met during their time on The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992.