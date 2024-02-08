Kanye West's music video surprises fans with North West's rap

Kanye West's daughter North West stuns in surprise rap cameo in 'Talking' music video.

North West, daughter of Kanye West, surprises fans with her rap skills in father Kanye's latest music video for Talking, a track featured on his upcoming album Vultures.

Demonstrating confidence beyond her years, North joins her father in the visually striking video, set to be released on February 9th along with the controversial album.

Clad in all-black attire reminiscent of her famous father, North delivers her lines with flair, rapping, "It’s your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie." Don’t try to test me. It’s gonna get messy. Just bless me.

Kanye West, the acclaimed rapper and artist, unveiled his latest music video on Instagram, announcing that it was directed by the esteemed Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo, known as the D'Innocenzo Brothers.

The video accompanies his track Talking, which is part of Vultures, the inaugural installment of a planned three-volume album series.

Set for release this Friday, February 9th, Vultures promises to be a significant musical event.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding his upcoming album, West recently took to Instagram to express his frustrations with booking concert arenas.

In a series of posts, he hinted at obstacles he's encountered, suggesting it might be linked to controversial statements he's made, including those regarding anti-Semitism.

Notably, West highlighted the challenge of securing venues and seemingly compared his situation to that of legendary musician Elvis Presley.



In a video clip shared by West, he discussed his difficulties with securing venues, revealing that the only success he's had is booking the United Center in his hometown of Chicago.

Despite selling out the arena in a remarkable seven minutes, West appealed for assistance, signaling a broader issue in his concert booking endeavors.