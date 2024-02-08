Prince Harry gives stern message to Meghan Markle with King Charles meeting

Prince Harry gave a stern message to his wife, Meghan Markle after he put his differences aside and travelled to the UK to meet King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer.
In conversation with GB News, royal expert Pandora Forsyth lauded the Duke of Sussex's decision to prioritise his father's serious health issues.
She said, "Harry has obviously dropped everything."
She added, "He’s left his children and Meghan Markle behind to come on over whilst he tries to sort this out and really be there for his father."
As per reports, the Monarch personally contacted his estranged son and shared his diagnosis before announcing the news on Monday.
Speaking of the royal health scare, the royal commentator further said, "Harry came at such short notice and that screams of maybe a reconciliation going on."
For the unversed, Harry reportedly met his father at the Clarence House in London for 45 minutes on February 6.
The former working royal left for the US today, February 7, following a brief meeting with ailing King Charles.
The Telegraph reported that another visit to his father has not been ruled out
