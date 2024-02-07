Taylor Swift shares rare details of new album at Tokyo concert: Watch

File Footage

Taylor Swift, who resumed her global Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 7, revealed that she has been working on her newly announced album, The Tortured Poets Department, for the past two years.



During the Evermore set of her concert, the global music icon shared rare details about her much-anticipated album.

As per a YouTube page 'Kelce Swift', the Bad Blood singer shared that she had planned to announce her new album in Tokyo.

However, after her historic win at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Swift made a surprising announcement about her forthcoming album to the world.

She said, "I told myself if I'm lucky enough to win anything tonight, I'm just gonna do it. I'm just gonna announce it. My backup plan was that I was gonna announce tonight in Tokyo!"

The Lover singer further shared, "I’ve been working on it for about two years, I kept working on it throughout the US tour."

"When it was prefect in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it. I am so, so excited. Soon you'll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to hear it together," the singer added.

Swift said, "Everyone asks, 'Why do you make so many albums?' It's like, 'Man, because I love it so much. I'm having fun. Leave me alone.'"