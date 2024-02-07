Ben Affleck reacts to viral Grammys picture with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck reacts to his viral Grammys picture with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck recently reacted to his 'bored face' viral photo with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a new commercial.

The Gone Girl actor appeared in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial and trolled his infamous facial expression from last year's Grammys event.

The video starts with a news report featuring the photo of an A-list Hollywood couple from the 2023 musical night, and it says, "the boredest man in the world."

Later in the ad, the father-of-three tries to become a musician like his better half and learns some dance steps from renowned TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Affleck also playfully took a dig at Lopez, saying, "They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star?"



Affleck dramatically added, “This is me now," referencing his wife's upcoming album and film.

Earlier, In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Lopez also inquired about her partner's uncomfortable expressions during their public outings.

In response, the Ain't Your Mama singer laughed and said, "I don’t know. Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy."

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.