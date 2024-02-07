Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement since King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William and Kate Middleton's social media accounts have shared first post after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis and Harry's meeting with the monarch.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared new photos of the future King as he returned to public duty following his wife's surgery and father's cancer diagnosis.

In their first statement, Kate and William said: "Honouring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities up and down the country."

The heir to the throne was all smiles and in good spirits as he made his first public appearance since the series of health blows to the royals last month.

His excitement and positive images were giving delightful vibes about his wife and father's health conditions.



William carried out an investiture - a ceremony where he formally hands out state honours - at Windsor Castle on Wednesday and later attended a gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity, with the heir to the throne set to take on a more prominent role in his father's absence.

It comes after the king travelled with Camilla to Sandringham House, his home in eastern England, after a brief meeting of about 30 minutes with his estranged son Prince Harry who flew in from California to see his father after the king told him he had cancer.

