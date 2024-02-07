Singer IU collaborates with 'twin-flame' Tweety Bird for latest album

IU releases latest album featuring Tweety Bird

IU, singer-songwriter and actor, is finally collaborating with the infamous Tweety Bird from Warner Bros’ animated cartoon series, Looney Tunes for her upcoming album.

After years of admiration, the beloved K-pop soloist released a special version with 'Tweety Bird' titled The Winning on its cover on Wednesday, February 7.

Edam Entertainment announced the collaboration, noting: “Please look forward to the synergy between IU, an artist loved by fans at home and abroad with her positive and good influence, and Tweety Bird, (who is) engraved in childhood memories of people around the world.”

On Tuesday, February 6, IU changed her Instagram profile picture after five years, replacing it with a new version of Tweety Bird.

The K-pop singer has an indefinite history with the animated character. She has been associating herself with Tweety since the beginning of her career, putting the character up as her profile picture from time to time.

A fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that the singer looked a lot like the animated bird back in 2021.

The post went viral on the platform so much so that it was retweeted by Looney Tunes official account on X.