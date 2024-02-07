EXO's Chanyeol to star in Netflix thriller 'Alone in the Woods'

EXO's Chanyeol makes a comeback with his upcoming 'Alone in the Woods'

EXO’s Chanyeol is all set to grace the small screen with his upcoming Netflix mystery thriller Alone in the Woods after a hiatus due to military service.

The project is still in the works, however, it’s in the post-production phase now after getting through with filming last year.

The story revolves around a pension owner whose life takes a mysterious turn after coming across a suspicious woman.

The thriller is directed by Mo Wan II, who is known for his spectacular directing skills.

The 31-year-old South-Korean rapper joined the cast of the Netflix original on February 7, starring Yoon Kye Sang, as well as veteran actors like Kim Yun Seok and Yoon Kye Sang.



Chanyeol’s mysterious character plays an important role in the narrative and is said to make the headlines.

His pervious performances in the Memories of the Alhambra, So I Married an Anti-Fan, and The Box have garnered appreciation from fans across borders.

The model's return to small screen has brought about a wave of expectations among fans, rooting for his character.