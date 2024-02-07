Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumours have been abuzz since late last year, as the romance between the two had been heating up.

From birthday rings to proposal on New Year, reports have been suggesting that a proposal is bound to happen. However, the NFL athlete addressed the rumours head on himself.

When Travis was asked if he would be popping the question to his 14-time Grammy-winning singer, he revealed that he is focussed on the game for now.

Read More: Taylor Swift wins Travis Kelce’s heart with ‘humble’ gesture

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked at a press conference on Monday, February 5.

In response he said, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Following the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship win, fans have been speculating if the Anti-Hero hitmaker will be able to make it in time for her beau’s big game after wrapping her Tokyo Eras Tour shows.

Read More: Travis Kelce reveals promise he made to Taylor Swift if she won her Grammy

While Taylor’s attendance much-anticipated, it remains to be seen if she would be making it to the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

During the press conference, Travis also teased that the musician’s forthcoming album is “unbelievable.” He said, “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”