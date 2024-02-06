Travis Kelce reveals promise he made to Taylor Swift if she won her Grammy

Travis Kelce is a proud boyfriend as he celebrated his girlfriend’s Grammy wins Sunday night.



On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, talked about Swift’s record-breaking winning streak during a pregame interview.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself,” Kelce said of Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year.

Kelce’s team is up against San Fransico 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at the Super Bowl. The NFL athlete dished on a promise he made to the Lavender Haze musician if she won her big Grammy.

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

Swift has been dating Kelce since the summer of 2023 and the two have not shied away from supporting each other in their respective careers.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has been spotted cheering for her beau and bonding with his family during multiple games. In the most recent game, which was the AFC Championship, Swift couldn’t help but run to the field to celebrate her boyfriend’s win in a PDA-filled moment.

Moreover, Kelce has also attended Swift’s Eras Tour show in Argentina during off-season to support his lady.