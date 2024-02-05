Travis Kelce shows love to Taylor Swift amid her Grammy wins

Travis Kelce may not have been able to celebrate girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Grammy wins, but he made sure to show his support from a far.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Swift made history by becoming the first-ever artist to win four Album of the Year awards after her historic win for Midnights.

Kelce, who is set to play alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in the SuperBowl, was unable join the Lavender Haze singer in the 66th Annual Awards because he travelled to Las Vegas earlier on Sunday to start preparing for their match-up against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, that didn’t stop him from keeping tabs on his girlfriend’s wins. Kelce, 34, couldn’t help but like a post by NPR on Instagram featuring the singer-songwriter posing on the red carpet.

According to a Page Six insider, the Chiefs are on a strict schedule leading up to the highly anticipated game, so Kelce has no time for any kind of travel.

Swift has been supportive of her NFL beau as she attended multiple games of the KC tight-end.

In the latest outing, the couple melted hearts as they shared a romantic on-field kiss after Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens.