Travis Kelce confirms whether he will attend Grammys with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is reportedly going to be able to make it to the Super Bowl next weekend

Travis Kelce won’t be Taylor Swift’s plus-one at the Grammys this year.

With the 2024 Grammys set to take place on Monday, February 5, Kelce expressed regret over the fact that he won’t be able to see his international pop sensation girlfriend sweep up all the awards.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday,” the NFL star admitted on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Swift has been nominated for six Grammy awards, including song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, and best pop/duo group performance.

Kelce – whose team just won the AFC championships – explained that he has a pretty big commitment he simply can’t miss.

“Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week,” he said.

The Chiefs are expected to land in Vegas in preparation the Super Bowl – taking place in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena – the same day that Grammys are scheduled to take place.

They will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday.

But though Kelce can’t make it in support for Swift, Swift is reportedly going to make a “brutal flight” after wrapping up her Tokyo shows to cheer on her beau’s from the sidelines.