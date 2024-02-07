Kevin Spacey's return to Hollywood in 'Peter Five Eight' following sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey's provocative portrayal as hitman sparks debate in 'Peter Five Eight' trailer.

Kevin Spacey has made a striking entrance by assuming the role of a passionate and lethal hitman in the daring new thriller Peter Five Eight.

This comeback comes just months after Spacey was cleared of allegations of sexually assaulting four men.

Offering an exclusive first look at the upcoming film, viewers witness Spacey's character, Peter, engaged in gripping scenes including the disposal of a dead body and holding a woman at knifepoint, all while referring to himself as a 'fallen soul.'

The plot follows Spacey's character, Peter, as he infiltrates a small town under the orders of his enigmatic boss to eliminate a real estate agent named Sam.

Sam is portrayed as an unhinged alcoholic harboring a deeply troubling secret.

The trailer opens with Peter's arrival in the tranquil mountain community, where he masquerades as a prospective property buyer.

Soon, he becomes entangled with Brenda, portrayed by Rebecca De Mornay, leading to a night of unforeseen events.

A steamy bedroom encounter between Peter and Brenda quickly escalates, hinting at the passionate yet volatile nature of their connection.

Tensions rise as Peter is seen capturing secretive moments between Brenda and a young brunette, presumably Sam, portrayed by Jet Jandreau.

The plot thickens as a mysterious figure emerges, revealing himself as Peter's boss and issuing ominous instructions to "make it messy."

As the trailer progresses, the stakes heighten, with Peter's relentless pursuit of Sam leading to a series of chilling confrontations.

Despite the escalating danger, Peter's motives remain ambiguous, as he cryptically assures Sam of her safety while wielding a sniper gun and engaging in high-speed chases.