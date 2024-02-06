Trouble in paradise: Taylor Swift feels 'lonely' with unsupportive Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift seemingly feels 'lonely' with her 'unexpressive' boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The global music icon, who made history with her Album of the Year win at the Grammys on Sunday, reportedly missed the NFL player by her side.

After the star-studded musical night, Kelce interacted with the media before the Super Bowl Championship match. However, he didn't enthusiastically celebrate his lady love's notable achievement.

Now, decoding the athlete's gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kelce's body language during the press conference suggested "it's no big deal that they are apart while she celebrated possibly the greatest achievement of her life."

The expert claimed that "this might have been the biggest test of the Swift/Kelce romance to date."

Judi said Kelce's behaviour lacks 'open pride' for his partner as he didn't make any publicly celebratory rituals for Swift. "His pride needs to be made public in the same wild way hers is for him."

"Fans don’t expect a superstar of Taylor’s level to be looking lonely," she added.

The expert explained, "It might just be careers separating the loving couple right now but Travis’s hunched body language and casual shrugs here give no hint that he is bridging that vast relationship gap via any public behaviours or statements of his own."