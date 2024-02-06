Tom Holland to lead West End production of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Tom Holland sets return to theatre as Romeo in upcoming West End production

Tom Holland is set to return to theatre as a love-stricken character.

The 27-year-old actor will lead the upcoming West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The drama will kick off at the Duke of York’s Theatre on Saturday, May 11, and will run until the first week of August.

Announcing the casting, Llyod enthused about having the Uncharted star on board, saying: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Holland previously made his theatrical debut in a supporting role in 2008 for Billy Elliot the Musical and was promoted to the titular role in the same year.

The announcement comes after the actor teased a “big announcement” to be made on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a rare update on social media.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star posted a video of himself on a golf course on Monday, with a caption over it that read: “Big announcement tomorrow!”

Speculations went rife about the potential announcement; with many presuming it had something to do with the fate of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though, much to the superhero fans’ dismay, they might have to wait longer to discover the character’s fate.