Ukraine-born Miss Japan gives up crown after lying about affair

The Ukraine-born Miss Japan Karolina Shiino gave up her beauty pageant crown after a local magazine exposed her alleged affair with a married influencer.
An article in the Shukan Bunshun magazine confirmed that she was involved with a married influencer and doctor.
Initially, Pageant organizers defended Ms. Shiino’s name, clarifying that she didn’t know about his marriage.
However, on Monday, February 5, the organisers came clean, admitting that the Japanese model made a shocking confession about already being familiar with the doctor’s marriage and family.
Shiino also apologized for her misleading attempts in a public statement on the same day she made the confession, handing in her resignation.
The 26-year-old model admitted via an Instagram post: "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me."
The Ukrainian-born model took the lead after defeating several runner-ups in the competition, however the Miss Japan title will now remain unoccupied for the year.
After Shiino was crowned as winner, many people embraced her win while others condemned it, claiming that it didn’t “represent” Japanese beauty ideals.
Speculations went rife about the type of cancer King Charles has following the Palace statement
King Charles sends shockwaves across the world with latest announcement
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during his recent procedure for enlarged prostrate
King Charles personally informed Prince Harry of his cancer diagnosis
Taylor Swift made the record for most 'Album of the Year' wins by a musician at the 2024 Grammys
King Charles was diagnosed with the disease during a recent procedure