Ukraine-born Miss Japan gives up crown after lying about affair

Carolina Shiino gives up crown after being exposed with a married influencer

The Ukraine-born Miss Japan Karolina Shiino gave up her beauty pageant crown after a local magazine exposed her alleged affair with a married influencer.

An article in the Shukan Bunshun magazine confirmed that she was involved with a married influencer and doctor.

Initially, Pageant organizers defended Ms. Shiino’s name, clarifying that she didn’t know about his marriage.

However, on Monday, February 5, the organisers came clean, admitting that the Japanese model made a shocking confession about already being familiar with the doctor’s marriage and family.

Shiino also apologized for her misleading attempts in a public statement on the same day she made the confession, handing in her resignation.

The 26-year-old model admitted via an Instagram post: "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me."

The Ukrainian-born model took the lead after defeating several runner-ups in the competition, however the Miss Japan title will now remain unoccupied for the year.

After Shiino was crowned as winner, many people embraced her win while others condemned it, claiming that it didn’t “represent” Japanese beauty ideals.