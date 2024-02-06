Tom Holland teases 'big announcement' amid Spider-Man 4 rumours

file footage

The Spider-Man drought might finally be ending for the Marvel fans.



Tom Holland teased a “big announcement” to be made on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a rare update on social media.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star posted a video of himself on a golf course on Monday, with a caption over it that read: “Big announcement tomorrow!”

The nature of the announcement is unclear; however, it didn’t stop fans of the teen superhero from going into a frenzy about the potential announcement of Spider-Man 4.

The last installment of the superhero film was released in 2021, which saw the return of Spider-Men and their villains from different universe.

Andrew Garfield, Toby Maguire, and Willem Dafoe among others reprised their roles from former Spider-Men movies.

There has been no update on the upcoming installment of the superhero franchise.

Speaking to ET about the future of his character, Holland expressed hope for return to his scarlet and blue suit over one condition.

"I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there," he said.

"I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again. There's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens,” the Uncharted star added to the outlet.