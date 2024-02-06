What kind of cancer King Charles has?

King Charles was diagnosed with a mysterious form of cancer last week

King Charles has bene diagnosed with a cancer, which was discovered during his hospital procedure for the treatment of enlarged prostrate last week.

In an official statement by Buckingham Palace released Monday, the King will withdraw from public duties to get treatment for the disease.

Though it was not made known what kind of cancer King Charles was diagnosed with, the palace did rule out prostrate cancer as the one.

Speculations went rife with the presumptions of the type of cancer the King might have, including pancreatic or colorectal cancer, both of which are prevalent in men.

“Umpteen articles have been written and all sorts of announcements issued that King Charles has cancer, but not one mentions what kind of cancer,” noted a user on X, formerly Twitter.

“They just say ‘a form of cancer’. That can be anything from a benign dysplasia to a metastatic stage 4 inoperable kind. It’s not generic. Does anyone know?” they added.

“They specifically said not prostate. But found during his procedure. Assuming colon,” replied one.

“Nope but hearing Harry is going there is most concerning Made me wonder if it’s really aggressive like pancreatic! It moves fast” another suggested.

Prince Harry is reportedly on his way to London after his estranged father personally informed him about his diagnosis.