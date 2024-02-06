Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Julia Garner grace Billie Eilish's Grammys afterparty

Billie Eilish's Grammy afterparty attended by stars across industry

Billie Eilish's Grammy-win afterparty on Sunday night had stars from across the industry, including Paris Hilton, Megan Fox and Julia Garner.



Among the star-studded attendees of Billie's glitzy celebration at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood were the A-list celebrities.

The 42-year-old Paris looked stunning in a glam dress featuring cutouts and a dazzling spiderweb design on the skirt. She donned sparkly silver shoes and carried an iridescent quilted purse over her shoulder.

She wore two stylish pairs of sunglasses—a set that looked like they belonged to a pop singer and another pair that was turquoise—and her blonde hair was combed smooth and straight with a traditional centre part.

Megan Fox, 37, went to the celebration with Machine Gun Kelly, her fiancé.

The actress with pink hair wore a shaggy black outfit with pink manicure and platform heels.

With a gloss on her lips and a touch of blush to highlight her skin, she looked amazing.

With a hefty gold necklace accessorising the ensemble and an edgy leather jacket slung over her shoulders, Julia sported a leggy show in a black minidress.

Carrying a stylish purse, she went into the rain while wearing black loafers.

With an umbrella to protect her from the rain, Keke Palmer looked stunning in a glossy red dress and matching heels as she made her way to the celebration.

Hunter Schaefer, the star of Euphoria, dazzled with a yellow purse slung over her shoulder, colourful heels with a vivid blue ankle strap, and a sequined minidress.

clad in a shiny black coat topped with lace, Anastasia Karanikolaou. As she left the celebration, she put on a pair of chic glasses and pushed her hair back.

MGK wore a black turtleneck with a leather vest on top. The rapper wore leather gloves and a large pearl necklace.

The son of Travis Barker and his former partner Shanna Moakler, Landon Barker, wore an all-black ensemble with a pink blazer. His camera was hung over his neck.

After hosting the Grammy Awards that evening, Trevor Noah was seen leaving the party.

Out of the six Grammy nominations that Billie Eilish received, two were won: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media were awarded to her song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie album.