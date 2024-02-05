Anya Taylor Joy, Malcom McRae make red carpet debut as a married couple

Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae secretly tied the knot in 2022

Introducing for the first time as husband and wife, Anya Taylor-Joy and husband Malcolm McRae.

The spouses – who tied the knot in 2022 – graced the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Sunday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Despite being married for almost two years, the star-studded soiree marked their first public appearance as a married couple.

Stepping into the limelight, The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, dazzled in a red leather ensemble featuring a chic mini skirt and a perfectly tailored biker jacket in the same bold hue.

With black knee-high boots, a sleek handbag, and a classy black turtleneck, she exuded casual elegance. The pièce de résistance? A bold pop of red lipstick that sealed the deal.

Her other half, McRae, 29, embraced a laid-back yet stylish look with a loose brown suit and a nonchalantly half-buttoned shirt. His flowing brown locks added an effortless touch of charm to the ensemble.

The famously private couple first secretly exchanged vowed in a quiet courthouse ceremony in 2022, followed by a magnificent Venice celebration in October 2023.

The happy couple have been together since 2021.