February 05, 2024
Anya Taylor Joy, Malcom McRae make red carpet debut as a married couple

Anya Taylor Joy marked her first public appearance with husband Malcolm McRae at the Grammys watch party

By Charles Leroy
February 05, 2024
Introducing for the first time as husband and wife, Anya Taylor-Joy and husband Malcolm McRae.

The spouses – who tied the knot in 2022 – graced the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Sunday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Despite being married for almost two years, the star-studded soiree marked their first public appearance as a married couple.

Stepping into the limelight, The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, dazzled in a red leather ensemble featuring a chic mini skirt and a perfectly tailored biker jacket in the same bold hue.

With black knee-high boots, a sleek handbag, and a classy black turtleneck, she exuded casual elegance. The pièce de résistance? A bold pop of red lipstick that sealed the deal.

Her other half, McRae, 29, embraced a laid-back yet stylish look with a loose brown suit and a nonchalantly half-buttoned shirt. His flowing brown locks added an effortless touch of charm to the ensemble.

The famously private couple first secretly exchanged vowed in a quiet courthouse ceremony in 2022, followed by a magnificent Venice celebration in October 2023.

The happy couple have been together since 2021.