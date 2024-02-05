Anya Taylor Joy, Malcom McRae make red carpet debut as a married couple

Introducing for the first time as husband and wife, Anya Taylor-Joy and husband Malcolm McRae.
The spouses – who tied the knot in 2022 – graced the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Sunday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Despite being married for almost two years, the star-studded soiree marked their first public appearance as a married couple.
Stepping into the limelight, The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, dazzled in a red leather ensemble featuring a chic mini skirt and a perfectly tailored biker jacket in the same bold hue.
With black knee-high boots, a sleek handbag, and a classy black turtleneck, she exuded casual elegance. The pièce de résistance? A bold pop of red lipstick that sealed the deal.
Her other half, McRae, 29, embraced a laid-back yet stylish look with a loose brown suit and a nonchalantly half-buttoned shirt. His flowing brown locks added an effortless touch of charm to the ensemble.
The famously private couple first secretly exchanged vowed in a quiet courthouse ceremony in 2022, followed by a magnificent Venice celebration in October 2023.
The happy couple have been together since 2021.
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo introduced her new boyfriend Breckin Meyer two years after his death
Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at Neil Portnow who made divisive remarks against women
The queen of music Taylor Swift seemingly took inspiration from the future Queen of the UK
King Charles seen using his umbrella as walking stick to head to Church during his latest outing
Peter and Emily married in a lavish ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter in 2015
Callum Turner previously declared that he won’t be attending the Grammys as Dua Lipa’s plus-one