The Tortured Poets Department: Taylor Swift's latest album on Joe Alwyn?

File Footage

Taylor Swift has always attached great meaning behind every song and album and has often used it as a means to give a glimpse into her life.



It was no different to when she announced her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys 2024 when speculations began about it being about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

After fans took a deep dive, it was found that her ex and actor Paul Mescal revealed in an interview with Variety that they shared a WhatsApp group chat with Andrew Scott that was interestingly called The Tortured Man Club.

Just four months after the December 2022 interview, Swift and Alwyn broke up.

To add more spice to the speculation, the singer was seen smiling with Mescal’s ex Phoebe Bridgers at the Grammys, causing fans to believe that she was dropping an Easter egg.

Additionally, the release date also had some telling details as Swift and Alwyn’s breakup took place on April 8, 2023 while the album will release on April 19, 2024, 11 days after the one-year anniversary of their split.

If that was not all, the Easter egg queen chose to keep 11 days apart for the launch of her 11th album, which might just be more than coincidence.