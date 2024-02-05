Keanu Reeves receives special honour in name of late actor Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves was bestowed with a special honour with the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 2024 Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, on Sunday night.

The Matrix actor, 59, was presented with a one-of-a-kind award, named after Reeves’ late John Wick co-star Lance Reddick, who died last March from heart disease at age 60.

While receiving the award, Reeves appeared notably emotional as he remembered his late co-star.

“For over 25 years, Lance made an imprint and raised the bar in every work of art and genre he was in, not only with his performance but with the man he was,” he said.

“He was kind, generous, creative, insightful, authentic. He had a special grace, strength Long with vulnerability that drew us in, supported us, inspired us. He had a fire, creative fire. A light from within him that could not be denied.”

The award “symbolises and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character," according to a press release.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films hon Reeves as a “true goodwill ambassador in the industry,” the release added.

Reeves also attended the annual awards show as a nominee for best actor in a film.