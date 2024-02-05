Grammy Awards 2024: Early winners list revealed

Billie Eilish, Phoebe Brdigers, SZA win big at Grammy Awards 2024

Billie Eilish, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers are few early winners among 85 categories at the Grammy Awards 2024, which is still in progress at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



Below are some of the winners list announced at the 66th annual Grammy Awards

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell for What Was I Made For? from Barbie The Album, (performed by Billie Eilish)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers for Ghost in the Machine

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike for MICHAEL

Best Rap Song

Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) for SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole for All My Life

Best Global Music Album

Shakti for This Moment

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét for JAGUAR II

Best Traditional R&B Performance

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol for Good Morning

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter for All Things

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson for White Horse

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton for White Horse

Best Music Video

The Beatles for I'm Only Sleeping

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue, Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer for Padam Padam