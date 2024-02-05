Grammy Awards 2024: Early winners list revealed

Billie Eilish, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers are few early winners among 85 categories at the Grammy Awards 2024, which is still in progress at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Below are some of the winners list announced at the 66th annual Grammy Awards
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell for What Was I Made For? from Barbie The Album, (performed by Billie Eilish)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers for Ghost in the Machine
Best Rap Album
Killer Mike for MICHAEL
Best Rap Song
Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) for SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole for All My Life
Best Global Music Album
Shakti for This Moment
Best R&B Album
Victoria Monét for JAGUAR II
Best Traditional R&B Performance
PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol for Good Morning
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter for All Things
Best Country Song
Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson for White Horse
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton for White Horse
Best Music Video
The Beatles for I'm Only Sleeping
Best Pop Dance Recording
Kylie Minogue, Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer for Padam Padam
